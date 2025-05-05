DMPA Unveils 2025-26 National Geographic Live Presentations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Des Moines Performing Arts is returning to its partnership with National Geographic Live for the 2025-26 season. DMPA has revealed he three engagements headed to Des Moines as part of this popular series.

National Geographic Live introduces audiences to the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and trailblazers through immersive live events. This season features a dynamic lineup of speakers. Season Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now at DMPA.org. Single tickets will go on sale on a later date. To access single-ticket pre-sale information, sign up for DMPA's email list online.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE SPEAKER DETAILS:

EARTH AFTER DARK with Photographer Babak Tafreshi

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 • 6:30 p.m.



From the Milky Way to meteor showers to fireflies that emerge at dusk on neighborhood streets, our eyes open a little wider at the stunning photos and videos of National Geographic Explorer Babak Tafreshi. He has spent his career documenting wildlife, humanity, and the cosmos with the belief that people everywhere can connect through the shared experience of simply looking up.

LIFE ON THE MOVE with Ecologist Lucy Hawkes

Monday, February 16, 2026 • 6:30 p.m.

Every year, billions of animals migrate in search of food, water or a mate. Go on assignment with ecologist and National Geographic Explorer Lucy Hawkes as she investigates some of the most astonishing stories of animal perseverance. Along the way, meet the unexpected fish, mammals, and birds that qualify as the greatest animal athletes and trace their massive migrations across the globe.

DIVING THE GREAT BARRIER REEF with Marine Biologist Dr. Erika Woolsey

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 • 6:30 p.m.

When the time is right, the most celebrated reef on Earth turns into a snow globe as millions of coral polyps reproduce to send the next generation afloat. This incredible display disguises a harsh truth: the Great Barrier Reef is under attack. More than half of the coral here has died, with a warmer ocean bleaching vast sections. But there is still plenty to see and plenty to save.

