DM Playhouse's Children's Theatre Presents GOLDILOCKS

Join the Des Moines Community Playhouse on May 10, 2019, for Goldilocks and the Three Bears. This story is part of the 2018-19 season of Friday Funday, a creative participatory story theatre program for children ages 4-6. Performances are at the Playhouse, Friday, May 10, at 9:30 AM, 10:45 AM, and 1:30 PM. Shows are approximately 45 minutes in length. The performance at 10:45 AM will have audio description, provided by IRIS. Admission is $6 per person, adults and children. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515-277-6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St.



May's featured story is Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Goldilocks has been very naughty. She has eaten the bears' porridge, broken their chairs, and messed up their beds and all of this without even knocking! Will the bears get home in time to catch her in the act?



Friday Funday performances are held monthly during the school year. The 2019-20 Friday Funday season begins Oct. 25, 2019, with The Princess and the Pea.



The Playhouse, now in its 100th season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



Goldilocks and the Three Bears Performances: May 10, 2019

9:30 AM, 10:45 AM, 1:30 PM



Goldilocks and the Three Bears Tickets

$6 all ages

To purchase tickets:

dmplayhouse.com

515-277-6261

Des Moines Community Playhouse Ticket Office, 831 42nd St., Des Moines, IA 5031





