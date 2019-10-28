DM Playhouse Will Offer a Teen Improv Workshop

The Des Moines Community Playhouse's latest Teen Theatre Workshop, Improv with Nate Jorgensen, will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, 1:00-4:00 PM. The workshop is open to all interested teens in grades 7-12. Registration is $9 per person. Registrations may be made online at dmplayhouse.com.



Within a couple of hours, through warm-up exercises, creative performance games, and basic short-form scene-work, teens will practice techniques to think quickly on their feet, be more creative, improve their storytelling skills, and work together as a team while having fun. Students will laugh until they cry with Nate Jorgensen, Waukee theatre, speech, and English teacher and comedy aficionado. For teens who love SNL, who want to become a more responsive and creative actor, or want to get better at thinking on their feet, this is the workshop!



Teen Theatre Workshops are monthly seminars, October 2019-May 2020, in which students in grades 7-12 participate in hands-on workshops led by Des Moines area theatre professionals. Each month features a new topic and new expert. This season features a wide variety of experiences including improv with Nate Jorgensen, Nov. 16, 2019; improv with Comedy Xperiment, Dec. 14, 2019; audition song selection with Katy Merriman, Jan. 18, 2020; lighting design with David Kilpatrick, Feb. 8, 2020; audition monologue selection with Erin Horst, Mar. 28, 2020; audition dance basics with Megan Helmers, Apr. 4, 2020; and directing 101 with Brad Dell, May 16, 2020.



The Playhouse, now in its 101st season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



