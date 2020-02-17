DM Playhouse Will Hold 102nd Season Announcement Party

The Des Moines Playhouse's 102nd season includes four musicals, plus drama, comedy, and family shows. The public is invited to be part of the excitement as the titles are revealed at the 2020-21 Season Announcement Party, 5:30-6:30 PM, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The party is free.



The festivities begin at 5:30 PM with a social hour featuring light refreshments, cash bar, and live music from Francine Griffith. The official announcement of the season line-up takes place at 6:15 PM.



The Playhouse, now in its 101st season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



Playhouse season tickets go on sale Mar. 17, 2020, online at dmplayhouse.com and at The Playhouse ticket office.





