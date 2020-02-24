DM Playhouse Presents SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

The Des Moines Playhouse presents Singin' in the Rain, Mar. 13-Apr. 5, 2020. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515.277.6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St. Singin' in the Rain is sponsored by Edward Jones.



Silent movies are out. "Talkies" are in! Unfortunately for famed movie star Don Lockwood, his leading lady's comically harsh and squeaky voice is ill-suited for the switch. When their next film is converted into a talking picture, the studio must bring in aspiring actress Kathy Selden to voice all of its female star's speaking and singing parts. Sparks fly between Kathy and Don in this charming love story that will give everyone the same glorious feeling they get when singing in the rain.



The Playhouse cast includes Miles Burrell, Emily Davis, Eric Fredrickson, Jack Gabby, Elyse Hall, Chris Hanian, Riley Keough, Jim Kolnik, Donald Kom, Mark Mangum, Lindsay Mickelson, Joy Mielke, Sophia Montoya-Suson, Preshia Paulding, Dina Perez, Jordan Potter, Charlie Reese, Nicholas Root, Gavin Runles, Maggie Schmitt, Stephanie Schneider, Chase Stine, and Lauren Taylor. Singin' in the Rain is directed and choreographed by Erin Horst with music direction by Brenton Brown.



The Playhouse, now in its 101st season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about The Playhouse and Singin' in the Rain, contact The Playhouse ticket office at 515.277.6261.



Singin' in the Rain Performances: Mar. 13-Apr. 5, 2020

7:30 PM Wednesdays-Saturdays

2:00 PM Sundays

The performance Sunday, Mar. 31, will have audio description provided by IRIS's Sensation Team.



Singin' in the Rain Tickets

Ticket prices start at $29

To purchase tickets:

dmplayhouse.com

515.277.6261

Des Moines Playhouse Ticket Office, 831 42nd St., Des Moines, IA 50312





