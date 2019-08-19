DM Playhouse Holds Youth Auditions For CELEBRATION OF THE CENTURY

Auditions for the Des Moines Community Playhouse's Celebration of the Century will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2018. All auditions are open to the public; no one is pre-cast. Those auditioning must bring a prepared solo; an accompanist will be provided as well as the ability to play a track from an iPhone or similar device. Questions about auditions should be directed to Robin Spahr, 515-974-5365.



The Des Moines Playhouse is looking for young artists ages 10-17 to participate in the Emerging Artists Ensemble for its Celebration of the Century show on Nov. 9, 2019. This group will be featured in musical theatre numbers from shows including Annie, Hairspray, and Seussical the Musical and will also be added to multiple group numbers with adult cast members. The show will feature artists from Playhouse house past and present and will celebrate well-loved songs from Playhouse show history. The group will rehearse one to two times per week beginning in September. Tech week begins Nov. 4 with a mandatory dress rehearsal Nov. 8 and the performance Nov. 9.



Auditions are being held in conjunction with auditions for the Playhouse's Kate Goldman Children's Theatre's Freaky Friday. Accommodations will be made for those performers who wish to audition for both productions.



The Playhouse is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. The theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For up-to-date audition information and general guidelines, visit the Playhouse website at dmplayhouse.com or contact the Playhouse at 515-974-5365.





