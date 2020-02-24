DM Playhouse Friday Funday Presents RAPUNZEL

Join The Des Moines Playhouse on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, for Rapunzel. This story is the latest in the 2019-20 season of Friday Funday, a creative participatory story theatre program for children ages 4-6. Performances are at The Playhouse, Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, at 9:30 AM, 10:45 AM, and 1:30 PM. Shows are approximately 45 minutes in length. Audio description by IRIS' Sensation Team is available upon request at the 10:45 AM performance. Admission is $6 per person, adults and children. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515.277.6261, or at The Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St.



In March's featured story Rapunzel has been locked away in the tower by the witch with only the forest animals to keep her company. Will she be rescued by the prince, or can she rescue herself?



Friday Funday performances are held monthly, October 2019-May 2020. The remaining stories this season include Rapunzel, Mar. 6, 2020; The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Apr. 3, 2020; and The Brementown Musicians, May 8, 2020.



The Playhouse, now in its 101st season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



