DM Playhouse Announces 2020 Dionysos Award Recipients

The awards were held on Sunday, November 15, virtually.

The Des Moines Community Playhouse held the 2020 Dionysos Awards, virtually, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. The theatre honored eight backstage, guest services, and education volunteers, and announced eight acting awards. The evening began with a number from the theatre's Celebration of the Century, held on Nov. 2, 2019, and concluded with a song from 2018 Dionysos Award double-recipient, Blake Clyde.



Harold H. Hinkhouse received the Dick Brown Superior Volunteer Award. The award is named for longtime Playhouse volunteer, Dick Brown, who embodied the theatre's vision for its volunteer program and was nationally recognized for his community theatre volunteer service. Hinkhouse regularly volunteers painting scenery and welcoming guests, and this season also took on the theatre's major, historical volunteer database project.



Marquis Bundy received the Spirit Award. The Spirit Award, nominated by the season's stage managers, is given to an actor, typically not a lead, who has shown dedication to the show, assisting in ways above and beyond the stage role. Bundy was an example of hard work and positivity for his fellow castmates in Disney's Freaky Friday One Act.



Receiving the 2020 Volunteer of the Year Awards were Ralph Bowman, Kerry Doyen, Rich and Trudi Holst, Abby Kilpatrick, Kerrie Lee, and Karen Schaeffer. This group of volunteers gave their time to building sets and props, sewing costumes, shifting scenery, running lights and sound, acting, visiting classrooms, corresponding with students about shows, touring the state with radio shows, assisting with theatre classes, and showing guests to their seats.



Actor Awards were given for productions in both the John Viars Theatre and Kate Goldman Children's Theatre. Actors were nominated by audiences.



In the John Viars Theatre, Outstanding Performance by an Actor, Adult went to Brett Spahr, who played the D'ysquith Family in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Outstanding Performance by an Actress, Adult was given to Maggie Schmitt as Sibella in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. The award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor, Youth, went to Ryan Henzi as Ralphie in A Christmas Story The Musical. Isabelle Piedras who played Anne Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank, received the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress, Youth.



In the Kate Goldman Children's Theatre, Outstanding Performance by an Actor, Youth went to Quentin Steinbach as Fletcher in Disney's Freaky Friday One Act. Erin Morris, Ensemble in James and the Giant Peach, received Outstanding Performance by an Actress, Youth. Outstanding Performance by an Actor, Adult went to Chris Ennis for his role as Mr. Smee in Tinker Bell. Maia Talarico, who played Tinker Bell in Tinker Bell, received Outstanding Performance by an Actress, Adult.



Playhouse staff paid tribute, virtually, to the more than 750 active volunteers who give in excess of 55,000 hours annually to the theatre virtually. The Dionysos Awards are named for the Greek god and patron deity of the theater.



The Playhouse volunteer program is open to ages 14 and up for backstage and front-of-house opportunities, and ages 8 and up for acting opportunities. Training is provided. For more information on volunteer opportunities with The Playhouse, call 515-277-6261.



The Playhouse, now in its 102nd season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about The Playhouse and the Dionysos Awards, please contact the Playhouse at 515-974-5358.

