City Circle Theatre Company to Present ACTING OUT WHILE STAYING IN

City Circle Theatre Company will present "Acting Out While Staying In: An Evening of Virtual Comedy," streaming on demand April 9-11, 2021. Tickets are $12-$17. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319-248-9370.

Laugh with City Circle Theatre Company from the safety and comfort of your own home as they presents three short plays by local talents Christopher Okiishi, Brian Tanner, and co-writers Janet Schlapkohl and Paul David Story. Three unique half hour productions with one unifying theme-the living room. The performance will be professionally recorded and edited by CoralVision.

Three original one-act plays:

Working For a Laugh

by Paul Story and Janet Schlapkohl

A newly-single stand-up comedian finds out what is (and isn't!) funny when he discovers he's not the only one trapped in his apartment.

Cast: Michael Penick

Directed by Krista Neumann

...And Quarantine Makes Three

by Brian Tanner

When a pandemic puts a strain on Kate and David's relationship, they try to get away from it all. But a bungling bellhop inadvertently gets wrapped up in their troubles, with ridiculous results!

Cast: Greg Tucker, Emily Knight, Melanie Hance

Directed by Adeara Jean Maurice

Scandinavian Death Cleaning

by Christopher Okiishi

Produced in collaboration with Crooked Path Theatre

Cleaning house. The phrase can have so many meanings. Simple maintenance of one's home...or the overhaul of one's whole life. When Walter and Marie consider cleaning house, hilarity might ensue. Or maybe just some kind of understanding.

Cast: Ron Clark*, Jody Hovland*, Patrick DuLaney*

Directed by Christopher Okiishi

*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association