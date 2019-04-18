City Circle Theatre Company To Present THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL

City Circle Theatre Company of Coralville will present the musical The Scarlet Pimpernel on May 3-5 and May 10-12 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Performances are May 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 pm and May 5 and 12 at 2:00 pm.

The Scarlet Pimpernel is a swashbuckling musical based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel about the French Revolution. Set in the streets of Paris as Robespierre and his henchmen send hundreds of French aristocrats to the guillotine, the musical tells the tale of the Pimpernel - an unknown Englishman and his brave band of followers who leave their genteel lives behind to spirit the French royals to safety in England. Who is the Scarlet Pimpernel - this dashing character who risks life and honor for a land not his own?

Directed by Jaret Morlan, The Scarlet Pimpernel is a tale of courage, betrayal, justice, intrigue, trust, honor and love. The show is packed with action, romance and comedy, moving ballads, hilarious dialogue, a macabre guillotine, daring rescues, and a thrilling swordfight. With an epic, sweeping book by Nan Knighton and a rousing and passionate score by Knighton and Frank Wildhorn, this musical is a glorious window into 18th century French and British history.

Tickets are available by phone at 319.248.9370, online at CoralvilleArts.org, and in person at the CCPA box office at 1301 5th Street. The CCPA box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.





