Chicago Tap Theatre Masterclass Comes to Des Moines Civic Center

This class will be a multi-level class aimed at sharing the joy, creativity and history of Tap Dance with the students. The instructor, CTT Artistic Director Mark Yonally, has over 35 years of dance education experience and over 20 years of teaching multi-level classes, so all are welcome! The event is on Wednesday, April 16 from 7-8 PM.

Mark Yonally is the Founder and Artistic Director of Chicago Tap Theatre. He has performed, taught and choreographed all over the US and Europe, with annual residencies in France and Spain. His work has been recognized for its vibrancy, humanity and musical sophistication. He has taught at numerous festivals and conventions, including Tap City (New York), The Chicago Tap Summit, the Maui Tap Experience and many others. He taught at Oklahoma City University, where he wrote their first Rhythm Tap syllabus and is a frequent guest artist at Hope College.

As a choreographer he has created over 100 works in the past two decades, including the time travel love tragedy TimeSteps, winner of the 2016 Best New Production in the Dance Magazine Reader's Poll. In 2006 he developed the Feel the Rhythm program, bringing Tap Dance education to children who are deaf and hard of hearing. He is humbled and thankful to be working within the beautiful and meaningful Black art form of Tap Dance.

