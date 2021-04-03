Benjamin Rivera Returns to Muscatine High School to Choreograph THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Benjamin Rivera has appeared on Broadway in Moulin Rouge!, Aladdin, Rent, and more!

Muscatine High School Drama will present The Spongebob Musical, running April 22, 23 & 24, 2021. Broadway's Benjamin Rivera, an alum of MHS, has returned to his hometown to choreograph the production.

The Spongebob Musical is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow with new songs by by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley.

Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series! SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and all of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation-until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage.

Purchase tickets at https://muscatinehs.booktix.com/.


