BEATLES VS. STONES Tribute Show Comes to Coralville Stage

The critically-acclaimed Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown production will be returning its highly-anticipated Spring Tour 2022 to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, May 25 at 7:30 pm. This unforgettable show takes the audience on a musical trip to the heart of the British Invasion, to witness the greatest concert that never was - The Beatles and The Rolling Stones live together on stage. The Coralville show is part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

For the past decade with more than 1400 performances across the country and abroad, this unforgettable production has been delighting audiences with their talent, warmth, humor and passion for the music of The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. A critic for the Los Angeles Times called it "the most unique tribute show in decades."

The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance.

Hailed as the most exciting Rolling Stones tribute band, Satisfaction has been receiving delighted acclaim from audiences all over the country for more than two decades. Chris LeGrand and his band bring to the stage the amazing energy and unmistakable enthusiasm that is the hallmark of a live Rolling Stones performance. Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, it's their attention to detail and nuance that makes the Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones performance a truly awe-inspiring part of the show.

Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, Abbey Road re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that the Beatles themselves never performed live. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom heard in concert. Abbey Road has amassed a strong national touring history and has honed their show to become one of the most musically and visually satisfying Beatle tribute acts in the world.

"If the British Invasion had a house band in the 60s and beyond, hopefully we'd be that band," said Chris Paul Overall, who plays "Paul McCartney" in the show.

"There's always a special feeling for these shows- people dress up in 60's costumes, wear Beatles and Rolling Stones clothing, and enjoy one another's company during the concerts," said LeGrand.

The Beatles vs. Stones show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest tribute concert.

Calendar: Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown returns to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, May 25 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 - $55 and may be purchased online at www.coralvillearts.org by phone at 319.248.9370 or at the box office. The Coralville Center is located at 1301 5th Street in Coralville, IA 52241. The box office is open Tuesday - Friday from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm and one hour prior to ticketed events. The show is appropriate for all ages.