AN EVENING WITH HEART Headed To The Des Moines Civic Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The worldwide rock sensation Heart has announced that it will bring the concert “An Evening With Heart” to the Des Moines Civic Center on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Heart is an American/Canadian rock band who formed in 1973 in Vancouver, BC. 1975 saw their first album Dreamboat Annie break out to global success. Heart effortlessly blends the sounds of ‘70s hard rock and acoustic rock, punk and even at times symphonic. Defying all categories, Heart is a band like no other having influenced a wide range of mainstream and underground artists in a career spanning nearly five decades.

Heart boasts over 35 million albums sold worldwide including over 22 million in the US alone with 20 Top 40 singles and also holds an ongoing streaming presence. Heart has released 16 studio albums, seven live albums, eight compilation albums and 64 singles.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, April 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Heart-Music.com, by calling 515-246-2300 or by visiting the Civic Center Ticket Office at 221 Walnut Street in Des Moines.

Comments