A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS Comes to the Des Moines Civic Center

A Drag Queen Christmas will return for its 11th year, launching a 38-city national tour this November. Produced by Murray & Peter Present, the 2025 edition is hosted by fan favorite Nina West and features a sparkling lineup of drag superstars from RuPaul's Drag Race, All Stars, and beyond.
Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 11 at 10 AM with the code “ELEVEN.”
This year's cast includes:
This over-the-top, 18+ holiday extravaganza runs two hours and offers fans the chance to add-on a VIP Meet & Greet Experience—including early access to the venue, photos with the queens on stage, autographs, and exclusive tour merchandise.
For more dates and information on who's performing go to: www.dragfans.com. To purchase tickets, visit DMPA.org
