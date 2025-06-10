A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS Comes to the Des Moines Civic Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Drag Queen Christmas will return for its 11th year, launching a 38-city national tour this November. Produced by Murray & Peter Present, the 2025 edition is hosted by fan favorite Nina West and features a sparkling lineup of drag superstars from RuPaul's Drag Race, All Stars, and beyond.

Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 11 at 10 AM with the code “ELEVEN.”

This year's cast includes:

Onya Nerve, Winner of Drag Race Season 17

Jewels Sparkles, Runner-up, Drag Race Season 17

Suzie Toot, Drag Race Season 17

Lydia B. Kollins, Drag Race Season 17 & All Stars Season 10

Bosco, Drag Race Season 14 & All Stars Season 10

Plus drag legends Shea Couleé, Crystal Methyd, and host of Canada's Drag Race Brooke Lynn Hytes.

This over-the-top, 18+ holiday extravaganza runs two hours and offers fans the chance to add-on a VIP Meet & Greet Experience—including early access to the venue, photos with the queens on stage, autographs, and exclusive tour merchandise.

For more dates and information on who's performing go to: www.dragfans.com. To purchase tickets, visit DMPA.org

