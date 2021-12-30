Wheat Ridge Theatre Company Presents SORDID LIVES

On January 21, 2022, Wheat Ridge Theatre Company (WRTC) will open Sordid Lives at the John Hand Theater located at 7653 E. 1st Place on the Colorado Free University Campus at Lowry. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm; Sunday at 2:30pm through February 13. There will also be an Industry Night on Thursday, February 3 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $28, to purchase go to https://wheatridgetheatrecompany.ticketspice.com/sordid-lives Note: Audience members will be required to wear a face mask during the performance and in public areas. Everyone attending will be required to show personal ID, proof of COVID vaccine, and/or the result of a negative COVID test taken within 24 hours of the performance.

Sordid Lives written by Del Shores and directed by WRTC artistic director Maru Garcia, is a hilarious yet moving play with a dose of down-home charm. Chaos ensues when three generations of family converge on a small Texas town to mourn the death of their matriarch, Peggy. Everyone arrives with their own brand of dysfunction, and it doesn't take long for things to unravel. Sordid Lives is ultimately about self-acceptance, as family and friends come to embrace one another even when it goes against everything, they believe in. The play was originally produced in Los Angeles in 1996 and garnered 14 Drama-Logue awards. In 1999 it was made into a film, and it soon thereafter became a cult classic.

Wheat Ridge Theatre Company was founded by artistic director Maru Garcia with the mission to produce theater in alternative spaces. We are committed to producing shows that make audiences think as well as promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion.

The company seeks to celebrate beauty and diversity; to shine a light on the shadows of hate and prejudice. We choose to use theatre as a platform to demonstrate our commitment and passion toward bringing positive change to the world around us. We encourage others to join in that commitment, whether by taking part in a show as cast and crew, or by showing support as an audience member. Read more about WRTC at https://wheatridgetheatre.com/