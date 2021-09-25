Vintage Theatre Presents CROSS WORDS Next Month

Vintage Theatre Productions presents the world premiere of "Cross Word," by Colorado playwright and author Scott Gibson, October 1 through November 7. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Tickets ranging from $20 - $38 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

Married couple Tim and Flora stand to inherit Aunt Rosamunde's vast fortunate when she dies. But since the old girl doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon, can these two former actors hasten her demise?

The cast includes Molly Turner as Flora, Jan Cleveland as Clarissa, Luke Rahmsdorff-Terry as Tim and Elton Tanega as Emory.

A Colorado native, Scott Gibson is the author of several plays. He was co-winner, along with fellow Coloradoan Melissa McCarl, of the Steven Dietz Original Playwriting Competition in 2005 for his full-length play, "Someone Else's Life." Most recently, his one-act, "The Injured Party," was one of the winners of The British Theatre Challenge 2021, and will have a week's run in London in early 2022.

In between those things, he has had plays produced in Pittsburgh, Memphis, Key West, Long Island, Napa Valley, Seattle, St. Paul, Sacramento, Houston, Dallas, Albuquerque, Owensboro, Leeds and Cornwall (England), Los Angeles, New Jersey and New York City. Locally, he has been honored to have his work presented in Louisville, Evergreen, Durango, Westcliffe and Colorado Springs.