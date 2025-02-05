Video: THE RESERVOIR is Now Playing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Reservoir is now playing at the Denver Center For the Performing Arts. Performances run through March 9, 2025 at the Singleton Theatre. Check out all new clips in the videos here!

Josh's life is a mess. He’s come home to Denver from NYU to get his life together but can’t manage to stay sober. Struggling with fogginess, memory loss, shame, and regret, he finds unlikely allies in his four loveable grandparents. Desperate for camaraderie, Josh resolves to bring his grandparents along with him on the road to recovery. He pressures them into playing memory games. He drags them to Jazzercise class. He forces them to eat spinach by the handful. Eventually, he slams up against the limits of his quest. When he can no longer help his grandparents, they begin to help him.

The Reservoir, by Denver born Jake Brasch, left audiences buzzing at the 2023 Colorado New Play Summit. Join in for the World Premiere production of this hilarious and heartbreaking story at the DCPA next season! The Reservoir By Jake Brasch is directed by Shelley Butler.

