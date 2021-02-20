Video Flashback: Check out Clips From DCPA's Production of DRAG ON

Denver Center for the Performing Arts has released a new video as part of its DCPA Memories series, flashing back to its production of DragOn.

In DCPA OffCenter's DragOn, a young drag queen must go wig to wig with some of the greatest queens from legendary fandoms. This geeky show combined drag and Comic-Con cosplay into the pop culture mash-up show of our dreams!

DragOn is a coming-of-age tale of bravery, family and self-discovery, with a lot of lip-syncing, dancing and random fighting.

Check out the flashback video below!