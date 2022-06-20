Theatre Aspen Nominated for Five Henry Awards

Theatre Aspen received five nominations for The Colorado Theatre Guild's 16th Annual Henry Awards for its productions of Rock of Ages and Chicago during the 2021 Summer Season. The 16th Annual Henry Awards will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, in Denver, Colorado.

Theatre Aspen received the following five nominations:

Outstanding Production of a Musical



Rock of Ages

Directed by Hunter Foster

Musical Direction by Eric Alsford

Outstanding Actress in a Musical, Tier 1



Giuliana Augello, Rock of Ages

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical, Tier 1



Ben Liebert, Chicago

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical, Tier 1



Reagan Rees, Rock of Ages

Outstanding Choreography



Abbey O'Brien, Rock of Ages

"I am so thrilled that Theatre Aspen has been recognized by the Colorado Theatre Guild with these nominations," said Jed Bernstein, Producing Director of Theatre Aspen. "They are a testament to the strong talent that comes to visit us each summer! We're so excited that Hunter is returning this summer to direct for us again!"

Theatre Aspen's 39th Season begins next Monday, June 27th and runs through August 23rd at the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park. The season includes the Tony Award®-winning musicals Gypsy and Jersey Boys on the mainstage, as well as the summer Cabaret Series at Hotel Jerome and additional programming and special events for the summer. This season, loaded with talent from Broadway, national tours, and training programs from across the country, promises to provide one not-to-be-missed event after another.

As Theatre Aspen approaches its 40th season in 2023, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season at Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals, complemented by an assortment of community events including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. To learn more about Theatre Aspen visit TheatreAspen.org or call (970) 925-9313.



ABOUT THE SEASON



MAINSTAGE



Gypsy



A Musical Fable

June 27 - July 23

Book by Arthur Laurents

Music by Jule Styne

Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Suggested by memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee

Director: Hannah Ryan

Choreographer: Hollie Wright

Music Director: Andy Einhorn



Regarded by many theatre professionals as the finest musical ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success - while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s and 30s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication.



The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "You'll Never Get Away from Me," "If Momma Was Married," "All I Need Is the Girl," "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," "Small World," and "Together Wherever We Go."

Jersey Boys

The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

August 1 - August 23

Book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice

Music by Bob Gaudio Lyrics by Bob Crewe

Director: Hunter Foster

Choreographer: Ray Mercer

Music Director: Eric Alsford



With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Thrill your audiences with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You," which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.



SPECIAL EVENTS



Season Sneak Peek

Sunday, June 20

Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre

Theatre Aspen Education

Twelfth Night

July 7-9

The John Denver Sanctuary

Theatre Aspen Summer Cabaret Series

July 10, August 7 & 14

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resort Collection

Theatre Aspen Education

James and the Giant Peach Jr.

July 21-23

The Snowmass Chapel

Theatre Aspen & Aspen Music Festival and School to Present

The Sound of Music in Concert

July 25 & 26

Benedict Music Tent

Tickets available at www.AspenMusicFestival.com

Theatre Aspen Education

Bright Star

August 4 - 6

Aspen Chapel



Annual Summer Gala

Sunday, July 31

Solo Flights

September 10 - 15

Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre