Theatre Aspen Names 2026 Solo Flights Grant Recipients

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Today, Theatre Aspen revealed the two grant recipients from the 2026 Solo Flights Project Advancement Fund: The Day I Accidentally Went to War, written by and starring Bill Posley, directed Mortiz von Stuelpnagel; and This is Not an Immigrant Story, written by and starring Reza Salazar and directed by Kate Whoriskey. The recipients of the Solo Flights Project Advancement grants will each be awarded $10,000 in support for a future production of those works.

On the success of the 2026 Solo Flights Festival, Producing Director Jed Bernstein said, “Solo Flights is about creating time, space, and support for artists to take real risks and let their work evolve. We are all thrilled to see Bill and Reza’s extraordinary work continue its journey beyond the festival, and we’re proud to provide these grants to help bring their pieces one step closer to future productions."

The selection panel for this year’s grants included Chris Jones, chief theater critic for the Chicago Tribune; Tony Award-winning Broadway, film, and TV actress Anika Noni Rose; Broadway and returning Theatre Aspen actor Bernard Dotson; and Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actor Adam Kantor.

The 2026 Solo Flights Festival also included Ruthless by Liza Powel O’Brien, Crusades by Jason Gray Platt and starring Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, Nash by Hannah Benitez & Kevin Cloud, and Destroying David by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Jason Odell Williams.

Solo Flights is an annual weeklong developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making. Launched in 2019, the festival has brought a variety of diverse works and celebrated actors and directors to Theatre Aspen. Artists have included Anthony Rapp, Justin Tranter, Sammi Cannold, Guy Davis, Marsha Mason, Judith Ivey, Phylicia Rashad, Regina Taylor, Bryce Pinkham, Kate Baldwin, Taylor Trensch, Beau Bridges, Jeff Hiller, Lorin Latarro, Kaye Winks, Sarah Stiles, Christine Quintana, Emma Ramos, Richard Greenberg, Lameece Issaq, Michael Gaston, James Naughton, James Whiteside and more.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 08 Hrs 41 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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