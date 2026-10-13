Theatre Aspen Names 2026 Solo Flights Grant Recipients
Bill Posley and Reza Salazar will each receive $10,000 to advance their works toward full productions.
Today, Theatre Aspen revealed the two grant recipients from the 2026 Solo Flights Project Advancement Fund: The Day I Accidentally Went to War, written by and starring Bill Posley, directed Mortiz von Stuelpnagel; and This is Not an Immigrant Story, written by and starring Reza Salazar and directed by Kate Whoriskey. The recipients of the Solo Flights Project Advancement grants will each be awarded $10,000 in support for a future production of those works.
On the success of the 2026 Solo Flights Festival, Producing Director Jed Bernstein said, “Solo Flights is about creating time, space, and support for artists to take real risks and let their work evolve. We are all thrilled to see Bill and Reza’s extraordinary work continue its journey beyond the festival, and we’re proud to provide these grants to help bring their pieces one step closer to future productions."
The selection panel for this year’s grants included Chris Jones, chief theater critic for the Chicago Tribune; Tony Award-winning Broadway, film, and TV actress Anika Noni Rose; Broadway and returning Theatre Aspen actor Bernard Dotson; and Emmy and Grammy Award-winning actor Adam Kantor.
The 2026 Solo Flights Festival also included Ruthless by Liza Powel O’Brien, Crusades by Jason Gray Platt and starring Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, Nash by Hannah Benitez & Kevin Cloud, and Destroying David by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Jason Odell Williams.
Solo Flights is an annual weeklong developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making. Launched in 2019, the festival has brought a variety of diverse works and celebrated actors and directors to Theatre Aspen. Artists have included Anthony Rapp, Justin Tranter, Sammi Cannold, Guy Davis, Marsha Mason, Judith Ivey, Phylicia Rashad, Regina Taylor, Bryce Pinkham, Kate Baldwin, Taylor Trensch, Beau Bridges, Jeff Hiller, Lorin Latarro, Kaye Winks, Sarah Stiles, Christine Quintana, Emma Ramos, Richard Greenberg, Lameece Issaq, Michael Gaston, James Naughton, James Whiteside and more.
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