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Video: First Look at THE TEMPEST at Denver Center

Shakespeare's story of exile and sorcery continues its run in the Kilstrom Theatre.

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Denver Center Theatre Company's staging of THE TEMPEST is now playing in the Kilstrom Theatre, and a new first-look video offers a preview of the production. The clip gives audiences a glimpse of the world built for Shakespeare's story of a sorcerer exiled to a remote island with her daughter.

The play follows Prospera, who has survived for years in exile with her daughter Miranda. When a ship carrying her enemies sails into a storm she conjures, Prospera sees a chance both for revenge and for a different future for Miranda, using sorcery and misdirection to bring those aboard under her control.

The production is directed by Denver Center Theatre Company Artistic Director Chris Coleman, with Jacqueline Antaramian starring as Prospera.

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