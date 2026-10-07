Yakov Smirnoff to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark
The immigrant comedian known for his signature catchphrase will perform clean, family-friendly comedy at the Denver-area venue.
Comedy Works has announced that Yakov Smirnoff will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Sunday, October 18.
In 1977, Yakov Smirnoff embarked on an incredible journey, leaving behind communist Soviet Union to chase the American dream. Yakov's charming outlook on life as a newcomer to America quickly won over audiences, and he rose to the top of the comedy world. He graced 'The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson' and appeared on countless television programs, even becoming a beloved character on 'Night Court.' His signature humor led to his own show, inspired by his famous catchphrase, 'What a Country!'
From there, Yakov's career blossomed as he made his mark on the big screen, sharing scenes with legends like Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, Meryl Streep, and Jack Nicholson. His TV special 'Happily Ever Laughter' was named 'The Best Special' on PBS in both 2016 and 2017. Over the years, Yakov has had the distinct honor of performing for four U.S. presidents.
Yakov Smirnoff's comedy is more than jokes — it's a journey of heart, humor, and hope. From a young immigrant discovering the power of laughter to becoming one of America's most beloved comedians, Yakov's work blends innocence with wisdom, absurdity with insight, and humor with humanity.
Known for his iconic 'What a country!' Yakov's shows are 90 minutes of nonstop laughter, leaving audiences inspired, grateful, and deeply connected. He appeals to families, couples, and anyone longing for comedy that is clean, timeless, and profoundly human.
Through every story and every laugh, Yakov proves that heart and humor are inseparable — and that through comedy, we can celebrate life, love, and the American dream.
Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com
Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.
For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations
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