Yakov Smirnoff to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Comedy Works has announced that Yakov Smirnoff will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Sunday, October 18.

In 1977, Yakov Smirnoff embarked on an incredible journey, leaving behind communist Soviet Union to chase the American dream. Yakov's charming outlook on life as a newcomer to America quickly won over audiences, and he rose to the top of the comedy world. He graced 'The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson' and appeared on countless television programs, even becoming a beloved character on 'Night Court.' His signature humor led to his own show, inspired by his famous catchphrase, 'What a Country!'

From there, Yakov's career blossomed as he made his mark on the big screen, sharing scenes with legends like Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, Meryl Streep, and Jack Nicholson. His TV special 'Happily Ever Laughter' was named 'The Best Special' on PBS in both 2016 and 2017. Over the years, Yakov has had the distinct honor of performing for four U.S. presidents.

Yakov Smirnoff's comedy is more than jokes — it's a journey of heart, humor, and hope. From a young immigrant discovering the power of laughter to becoming one of America's most beloved comedians, Yakov's work blends innocence with wisdom, absurdity with insight, and humor with humanity.

Known for his iconic 'What a country!' Yakov's shows are 90 minutes of nonstop laughter, leaving audiences inspired, grateful, and deeply connected. He appeals to families, couples, and anyone longing for comedy that is clean, timeless, and profoundly human.

Through every story and every laugh, Yakov proves that heart and humor are inseparable — and that through comedy, we can celebrate life, love, and the American dream.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 00 Hrs 28 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Colorado Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming