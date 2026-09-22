Video: First Look at DESTINY OF DESIRE at Denver Center

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DESTINY OF DESIRE is getting a first look video from Denver Center for the Performing Arts, offering an early glimpse at the telenovela-inspired comedy currently running at The Wolf Theatre through October 4.

The play, written by Karen Zacarías, is billed as an unapologetic homage to the classic telenovela, complete with live music woven throughout the story. The plot centers on two baby girls born on a stormy night in the fictional Mexican town of Bellarica, one into wealth and one into poverty, whose fates are switched by a ruthless ex-beauty queen. What follows is described as an emotional rollercoaster layered with the melodrama and outlandish twists associated with the telenovela format.

The production is staged at Denver Center's Wolf Theatre, part of the venue's current season lineup. The video gives audiences a preview of the tone and energy of the show ahead of its remaining performances this fall.

Denver Center previously shared a look inside music and dance rehearsals for the production, and BroadwayWorld's review of Destiny of Desire described the show as excessive, knowingly artificial and completely committed to the bit, noting rose petals falling from the ceiling and actors wielding electrical fans for dramatic effect while a saxophonist supplied a live soundtrack.

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