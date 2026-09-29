Video: Bianca Marroquín Sings 'Pain Makes Me Beautiful' in DESTINY OF DESIRE at Denver Center

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Denver Center for the Performing Arts posted a new clip from its production of Destiny of Desire, giving audiences a look at Bianca Marroquín performing the song "Pain Makes Me Beautiful" inside The Wolf Theatre.

Destiny of Desire is Karen Zacarías' comedic homage to the telenovela genre, built around live music and melodrama rather than a traditional book musical structure. The story follows two baby girls born on a stormy night in the fictional Mexican town of Bellarica, one born into wealth and one into poverty, whose lives become entangled through a chain of coincidences typical of the genre it satirizes.

The production has been running at Denver Center's Wolf Theatre, with prior coverage noting the show's use of live musicians and physical comedy as central elements of its style. A BroadwayWorld review of the production described a stage filled with falling rose petals, actors wielding fans for dramatic hair effects, and a saxophone underscoring the action, calling the show

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