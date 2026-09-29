Video: Bianca Marroquín Sings 'Pain Makes Me Beautiful' in DESTINY OF DESIRE at Denver Center
A musical number highlights the live songs woven through the telenovela-inspired comedy.
Denver Center for the Performing Arts posted a new clip from its production of Destiny of Desire, giving audiences a look at Bianca Marroquín performing the song "Pain Makes Me Beautiful" inside The Wolf Theatre.
Destiny of Desire is Karen Zacarías' comedic homage to the telenovela genre, built around live music and melodrama rather than a traditional book musical structure. The story follows two baby girls born on a stormy night in the fictional Mexican town of Bellarica, one born into wealth and one into poverty, whose lives become entangled through a chain of coincidences typical of the genre it satirizes.
The production has been running at Denver Center's Wolf Theatre, with prior coverage noting the show's use of live musicians and physical comedy as central elements of its style. A BroadwayWorld review of the production described a stage filled with falling rose petals, actors wielding fans for dramatic hair effects, and a saxophone underscoring the action, calling the show
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
mike. – Mike Stud
Red Rocks Amphitheatre (11/14-11/14)
|
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical
Buell Theatre (9/07-9/12) PHOTOS
|
Maybe Happy Ending
Buell Theatre (8/18-8/29) PHOTOS
|
bogfriends
Singleton Theatre (1/15-2/21) PHOTOS
|
Mamma Mia!
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/11-5/16)
|
Jersey Boys
Buell Theatre (12/01-12/06) PHOTOS
|
Hadestown
Buell Theatre (6/08-6/13)
|
Boulder Ballet presents [In] Human
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (10/10-10/10)
|
Stranger Sings
The Storyteller Theater (10/31-11/14)
|
The Tempest
Kilstrom Theatre (10/02-11/01) PHOTOS