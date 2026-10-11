Play BroadwayWorld's Sunday Crossword: October 11, 2026

This week's grid is smaller than usual but no less packed. Fifteen answers fill a 17x17 board: three people, eight shows, two venues and two theatre terms, all pulled from a week of Broadway and regional news. Solve it now at the BroadwayWorld Crossword.

Expect clues shaped by a touring production gearing up to hit the road, a screen actor confirming his return to the stage in a classic tragedy, and a pair of songwriters talking through how they found the sound for a new musical about a scientist looking skyward. There's also a fresh cast announcement for a show built around one of music's true originals, a revival getting new orchestrations described as touching in unexpected ways, and a review from a New England playhouse.

As always, the puzzle is free and open to everyone, no account required. Logging in lets your progress follow you from phone to laptop, keeps your weekly streak alive, and puts your best times on the leaderboard if you finish clean.

Missed a week? The archive holds every past puzzle. And if you want a reminder each Sunday, sign up for the email alert right under this week's grid.

Play the October 11 Crossword

Free to play. Log in to keep your streak and make the leaderboard.