Theatre Aspen Announces 2022 Summer Season

Producing Director Jed Bernstein announced today the exciting line-up for the 2022 Theatre Aspen summer season. The 39th season, running from June 28 - September 15, will include two musicals, Gypsy, A Musical Fable and Jersey Boys, The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons; the return of Solo Flights the organization's developmental one-person show festival; and multiple special events, as well as three Theatre Aspen Education productions.



"We are so excited to be completing our fourth decade of entertaining Aspen audiences. We are particularly proud of this summer's line-up on the main stages, cabaret stages and student production stages. We hope the community will come and celebrate with us often," said Jed Bernstein, Producing Director of Theatre Aspen.



Theatre Aspen's 2022 summer season begins on the Hurst Theatre stage with the Tony AwardÂ® and Drama Desk Award-winning musical Gypsy, A Musical Fable (June 28 - July 23) book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Hannah Ryan, and music direction by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!).



The 2022 season continues with the Tony AwardÂ® winning musical Jersey Boys (August 3 - August 24) book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, and directed by Tony nominee Hunter Foster, in his fifth consecutive summer at Theatre Aspen, and choreographed by Ray Mercer (The Lion King), who returns after a stint as director of the 2021 Theatre Aspen Holiday Cabaret Series. Eric Alsford again serves as Music Director.



This year's Solo Flights festival of one-person shows returns September 10 - 15. More information about the Solo Flights performance schedule, as well as titles and casting, will be announced shortly.



The 2022 summer season will also include several special events, kicking off with the annual Season Sneak Peek on Monday, June 20 at the Hurst Theatre and the ever-popular Theatre Aspen Summer Cabaret Series, which returns for its fourth season of dinner and performances (July 10, August 7 & 14) at the Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection.



Theatre Aspen and the Aspen Music Festival and School will again collaborate to present The Sound of Music in Concert on Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26 at 7:30 pm in the Benedict Music Tent, presented by special arrangement with The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. The Sound of Music in Concert features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp. This evening builds upon the success of The Sweetest Sounds: The Music of Richard Rodgers in 2021 and South Pacific in 2019. For tickets go to www.aspenmusicfestival.com.



In addition to the MainStage season, Theatre Aspen Education will present three summertime productions this year: Twelfth Night - the second TA Education Shakespeare production â€¨(July 7 - 9), along with Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach Jr. (July 21 - 23), and â€¨Bright Star (August 11 - 14). Performance locations will be announced shortly.



Theatre Aspen will follow the COVID-19 protocols set forth by the Pitkin County Board of Health and union mandated guidelines in effect at the time of the performance, but expect, as of now, to have non-distanced seating.



A limited number of Season Passes at discounts up to 20% will go on sale beginning Monday, April 18 at TheatreAspen.org. Single tickets will be available in May.



As Theatre Aspen approaches its 40th season in 2023, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season at Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals, complemented by an assortment of community events including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. To learn more about Theatre Aspen visit TheatreAspen.org or call (970) 925-9313.





ABOUT THE SEASON





MAINSTAGE



Gypsy



A Musical Fable

June 28 - July 23



Book by Arthur Laurents

Music by Jule Styne

Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Suggested by memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee



Director: Hannah Ryan

Music Director: Andy Einhorn



Regarded by many theatre professionals as the finest musical ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success - while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s and 30s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart, and sophistication.



The celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "You'll Never Get Away from Me," "If Momma Was Married," "All I Need Is the Girl," "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," "Small World," and "Together Wherever We Go."





Jersey Boys



The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

August 3 - August 24

Book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice

Music by Bob Gaudio

Lyrics by Bob Crewe



Director: Hunter Foster

Choreographer: Ray Mercer

Music Director: Eric Alsford



With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony AwardsÂ® and Olivier AwardsÂ®, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Thrill your audiences with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You," which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.





SPECIAL EVENTS



Spring Soiree: A Benefit for Theatre Aspen starring Tony AwardÂ® winner Laura Benantiâ€¨

March 12, 6PM

Paepcke Auditorium



Theatre Aspen Education present You on the Moors Now

March 10, 11, 12, 13

Black Box Theatre at Aspen High School



Season Sneak Peek

Sunday, June 20

Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre



Theatre Aspen & Aspen Music Festival and School to Present

The Sound of Music in Concert

July 25 & 26

www.aspenmusicfestival.com



Theatre Aspen Summer Cabaret Series

July 10, August 7 & 14

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resort Collection



Annual Summer Gala

Sunday, July 30



Solo Flights One-Person Show Festival

September 10 - September 15

In the Hurst Theatre





TICKETS AND SCHEDULE



Local Season Passes will be available Monday, April 18 at TheatreAspen.org. Single tickets for the 2022 Theatre Aspen season will be available in mid-May by phone at (970) 925-9313 or online. The Theatre Aspen Box Office will open June 20 at which point tickets may be purchased online, by phone (970) 925-9313, or in person at the Hurst Theatre (470 Rio Grande Place, Aspen, CO 81611).

