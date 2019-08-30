The FAC Opens 2019–20 Theatre Season With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company presents the regional premiere of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," Sept. 26-Oct. 20, 2019. The play, by award-winning playwright Simon Stephens, is adapted from Mark Haddon's best-selling novel and directed by Producing Artistic Director Scott RC Levy.



"I was drawn to the story of Christopher when I first read Mark Haddon's book many years ago. This tale of acceptance, perseverance and deduction is a powerful and touching look into the life of a conflicted teenager. The theatrical experience that is 'Curious Incident' is a thrilling journey that I can't wait to stage," said Levy.



Winner of seven Olivier Awards and five Tony Awards, including Best Play, "Curious Incident" tells the story of fifteen-year-old Christopher, who has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor's dog, he becomes determined to find the true culprit. His detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.



The play stars Logan Riley Bruner as Christopher (making his FAC debut). Bruner may be familiar to audiences from his television appearances on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Orange is the New Black," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." He is joined by two actors who recently received Henry Awards for their performances in FAC productions last season: Brian Landis Folkins (Outstanding Actor in a Play, "Church & State") and Elise Santora (Best Actress in a Play, "Anna in the Tropics"). Rounding out the ensemble are Candace Joice, Meghan Andrews, Rebecca Myers, Colton Pratt, Julia Greene, Stephen Turner and Nicholas Ortiz.



The creative team includes Mary Ripper Baker (choreography), Chris Sheley (scenic design), Holly Rawls (lighting design), Jacob Keough-Mishler (sound design), Kevin Koski (costume design), Stephen Light (composer), and Colin Riebel (projection design).



Tickets are now on sale at fac.coloradocollege.edu or through the box office at (719) 634-5583.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You