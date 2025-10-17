TIME STANDS STILL Comes to Coal Creek Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Coal Creek Theater of Louisville will present Time Stands Still November 1- November 15 at the Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, November 10th at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, November 2 and 9 at 2:00 p.m.

Sarah and James, a photojournalist and a foreign correspondent, try to find happiness in a world that seems to have gone crazy. Theirs is a partnership based on telling the toughest stories, and together, making a difference. But when their own story takes a sudden turn, the adventurous couple confronts the prospect of a more conventional life.

The cast includes Jaccie Serbus (Sarah), Mark Caswell-Yee (James), Myrrh Curie Powers (Mandy), Terrance Keane (Richard), Jacquelyn O'Brian (Sarah understudy), and Joshua Caraballo (James understudy).