TIME STANDS STILL Comes to Coal Creek Theater

Performances run November 1-15, 2025.

By: Oct. 17, 2025
TIME STANDS STILL Comes to Coal Creek Theater Image
Coal Creek Theater of Louisville will present Time Stands Still November 1- November 15 at the Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO  80027.  Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, November 10th at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, November 2 and 9 at 2:00 p.m.  

Sarah and James, a photojournalist and a foreign correspondent, try to find happiness in a world that seems to have gone crazy. Theirs is a partnership based on telling the toughest stories, and together, making a difference. But when their own story takes a sudden turn, the adventurous couple confronts the prospect of a more conventional life.

The cast includes Jaccie Serbus (Sarah), Mark Caswell-Yee (James), Myrrh Curie Powers (Mandy), Terrance Keane (Richard), Jacquelyn O'Brian (Sarah understudy), and Joshua Caraballo (James understudy).



