Stories on Stage to Present LATE BLOOMERS on Sunday, November 16 in Denver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stories on Stage will present Late Bloomers on Sunday, November 16 at 2 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center in Denver, Colorado.

A “late bloomer” can be someone who develops skills, talents, or achieves success later than is typical or expected or it can suggest depth, resilience, or a unique perspective shaped by time. Join Stories on Stage for an afternoon of poignant, funny, and inspiring performances celebrating those who find their voice, passion, or purpose later in life.

One story being performed is “The Briefcase” by Denver author Robert McBrearty. McBrearty is known for his short stories and novellas. He has received several awards, including the Pushcart Prize and the Sherwood Anderson Foundation Fiction Award.

Late Bloomers features Jim Hunt, Eric Sandvold and Mare Trevathan bringing short stories to life in a way that’s both theatrical and deeply personal. Join them for the free milk and cookies reception after the show.

Stories on Stage presents professional actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Late Bloomers" is sponsored in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District, Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Boulder County Arts Alliance and The Denver Post.