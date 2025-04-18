Stories On Stage to Present LOCAL LITERARY LIGHTS In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stories on Stage will present Local Literary Lights on Sunday, May 4 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, 80204. Tickets are $26 and are available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

"Local Literary Lights,” in collaboration with Colorado Humanities, features Colorado Book Award winners Edward Hamlin, who's book Sonata in Wax is a finalist for the year's Best Novel, and Emily Wortman-Wunder.

Edward Hamlin is also the winner of the Nelson Algren Award, the Iowa Short Fiction Award, and the Nelligan Prize. His work has been shortlisted twice for the Bridport Prize (UK) and has been a finalist for the Flannery O'Connor Award, the Grace Paley Award, the Narrative Story Prize, the Raymond Carver Award and others. Stories of his have also been performed on stage and published by Audible. As an accomplished composer and guitarist, Edward's musical work has appeared on four CDs and in a short film.

Emily Wortman-Wunder is the author of Not a Thing to Comfort You (2019), winner of the Iowa Short Fiction Award and the Colorado Book Award. Her work has appeared in Guernica, The Kenyon Review, Creative Nonfiction, and elsewhere. In her earlier life she was a biologist, and later, a technician in a genetics laboratory bringing both histories to her writing. She teaches at the University of Colorado Denver.

Celebrating their 24nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. Silent Auction items will be available at both performances.

