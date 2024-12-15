Stories On Stage, With Buntport Theater Company, to Present BIG FAT LIARS in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stories on Stage will present “Big Fat Liars” on Sunday, January 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. Tickets are $26 and are available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

We've all seen our fair share of wild and false stories making the rounds. With the rise of social media and online platforms, misinformation can spread rapidly, often outpacing the truth. Thankfully comedy can be a powerful tool in combating fake news by using humor to highlight the absurdity and falsehoods in misinformation!

This show marks the annual collaboration with Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman and Samantha Schmitz from Buntport Theater Company.

As a vibrant ensemble since 2000, Buntport Theater Company is intent on creating innovative and affordable entertainment, by writing and producing all of their work. Each piece grows from a collaborative process, without specific directors or designers, relying on the combined skills of the whole ensemble. Known for unusual adaptations and quirky original comedies, they keep their seasons packed, debuting several new full-length productions in addition to a variety of less traditional programming.

Celebrating their 24nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

