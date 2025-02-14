News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Stories On Stage Presents TAYLOR VS. TAYLOR A Mash-Up Of Music And Stories In March

This musical mash-up of stories and songs offers a fresh and intriguing experience, combining the best of James Taylor and Taylor Swift.

Feb. 14, 2025
Stories On Stage Presents TAYLOR VS. TAYLOR A Mash-Up Of Music And Stories In March Image
Stories on Stage will present "Taylor vs. Taylor” Saturday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. at The Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave, Boulder, CO 80304 and Sunday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, 80204. 

This musical mash-up of stories and songs offers a fresh and intriguing experience, combining the best of both artists' worlds. Join Stories on Stage for entertaining stories and comic imaginings of what the two Taylors are like in real life.

While both James Taylor and Taylor Swift are talented singer-songwriters, their music differs significantly in style, instrumentation, and lyrical themes. James Taylor's music offers a soothing, introspective experience, whereas Taylor Swift's music provides catchy, narrative-driven songs that span multiple genres.

"Taylor vs. Taylor" features Neyla Pekarek (formerly of the Lumineers), Bobby Bennett, Emily Van Fleet (Carole King at the Arvada Center) and Jordan Ortman (Musical Director and Accompanist)! Join us for the free milk and cookies reception after the show!

Celebrating their 24nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. Silent Auction items will be available at both performances.





