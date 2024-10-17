Second Show Added to ANJELAH JOHNSON-REYES: THE FAMILY REUNION TOUR at the Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works Entertainment will present Anjelah Johnson-REYES: THE FAMILY REUNION TOUR. coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, March 8th at 7:00pm.

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added at 4:00pm. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 16th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

About Anjelah Johnson-Reyes:

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is one of the most successful stand-up comedians today with six comedy specials streaming on various platforms and selling out theaters across the world. Her most recent special, Say I Won’t, debuted on YouTube with over 3.8M views. Anjelah published her first memoir titled, Who Do I Think I Am?: Stories of Chola Wishes and Caviar Dreams, in March 2022. Born and raised in San Jose, California, and of Mexican and Native American descent, Anjelah has guest starred on shows such as Life & Beth, Superstore, The Shield, Ugly Betty, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her film roles include Enough Said, Our Family Wedding, and Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel. Most recently, Anjelah joined Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross in the Amazon Prime feature, Candy Cane Lane. In February, she returns for the second season of the Hulu original series, Life & Beth, and will be the host of the Tubi original series, My Crazy Quince, which will be out in April.

