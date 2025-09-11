SOMEPLACE TO CALL HOME - A CELEBRATION OF SANDRA DALLAS Comes to Denver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stories on Stage will present “Someplace to Call Home – a Celebration of Sandra Dallas” on Sunday, October 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center.

New York Times best-selling author Sandra Dallas is known for her evocative storytelling and deep exploration of themes like friendship, loyalty, and human dignity. A graduate of the University of Denver with a degree in journalism, Dallas began her career as a reporter for BusinessWeek, where she became the magazine's first female bureau chief, covering the Rocky Mountain region for 25 years. Her transition to fiction began in the 1990s, and since then, she has published over 18 adult novels, five middle-grade books, and 10 nonfiction titles. Her works, including Prayers for Sale, Tallgrass, and The Last Midwife, have earned her multiple accolades such as the Spur Award, the Willa Award, and the Wrangler Award, and have been translated into numerous languages and optioned for film adaptations.

There will be a talk-back with Sandra Dallas at the end of today's performance. Visit her in the lobby after the show where she will be selling and signing her books!

Katherine Gray, Anne Penner and C. Kelly Leo are cast for this performance. Join them for the free milk and cookies reception after the show!

Stories on Stage, celebrating their 25th season, presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Someplace to Call Home” is sponsored by Fern Seltzer and Andy Heymsfield and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Boulder County Arts Alliance and The Denver Post.