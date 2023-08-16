Rocky LaPorte Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 24 - 26

Delivering laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, he has become one of the most sought after comedians in the country.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Rocky LaPorte will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Rocky LaPorte's appeal comes from his every-man, streetwise style of comedy. Delivering laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, he has become one of the most sought after comedians in the country.

Rocky most recently appeared on season 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing. His resume includes a slew of performances, including being a featured comic on Showtime's The Godfathers of Comedy, a special starring five of America's most hilarious Italian-American comics. On the big screen, he has been seen in two Tim Allen movies; Crazy on the Outside and The Shaggy Dog.

Rocky traveled with Drew Carey to Iraq to entertain the troops and was seen on the Showtime special Patriot Act: A Jeffrey Ross Home Movie. Rocky has filmed his own Comedy Central Presents special and was voted the network's second most popular comedian in a nationwide poll. Rocky has his own NBC pilot called the Rocky LaPorte Show.

Rocky's clean blue-collar style of comedy continues to increase in popularity as he travels the country.




