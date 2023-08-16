Rocky LaPorte Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 24 - 26

Delivering laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, he has become one of the most sought after comedians in the country.
Comedy Works has announced that Rocky LaPorte will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.
Rocky LaPorte's appeal comes from his every-man, streetwise style of comedy. Delivering laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, he has become one of the most sought after comedians in the country.
Rocky most recently appeared on season 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing. His resume includes a slew of performances, including being a featured comic on Showtime's The Godfathers of Comedy, a special starring five of America's most hilarious Italian-American comics. On the big screen, he has been seen in two Tim Allen movies; Crazy on the Outside and The Shaggy Dog.
Rocky traveled with Drew Carey to Iraq to entertain the troops and was seen on the Showtime special Patriot Act: A Jeffrey Ross Home Movie. Rocky has filmed his own Comedy Central Presents special and was voted the network's second most popular comedian in a nationwide poll. Rocky has his own NBC pilot called the Rocky LaPorte Show.
Rocky's clean blue-collar style of comedy continues to increase in popularity as he travels the country.
