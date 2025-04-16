Review: When the Sound Fails, the Cast Soars in THE WIZ at DCPA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Technical difficulties once again take centerstage at the Buell for the latest National Tour to come to Denver. The Wiz got off to a late start and even later second act after audio equipment failed. I am not sure if these issues are specific to the touring productions or if the problems are in-house. Eitherway, they seem to be happening more frequently in a space that already has problems with the acoustics.

Nonetheless, the touring production of The Wiz is a sight for sore eyes. Scenic design by Hannah Beachler is amazing - even the pre-show proscenium is colorful and eye-catching. It is also nice to see traditional scenic elements make a return to the stage in a time when technology seems to get utilized more and more. Actual set pieces? What a concept! Costume Designer Sharen Davis has also produced incredible work. I appreciate how her designs really help to accentuate the individuality of each ensemble member. Of course, the leading players are also decked out and dressed to the nines. The only costume that seemed rather simple in contrast was Dorothy's, but possibly that is by design rather than an oversight.

Musically, I have zero notes for Music Director Victor Simonson. The cast and pit ensemble leave no crumbs. Perhaps, though, there is room to criticize the libretto. The show is very "grand stand" heavy. Many, if not all, of the songs are larger than life in their creation and delivery. The score doesn't leave much room for softer moments. To compare it to other products of Oz, it's a lot of "Defying Gravity" and not a lot of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." In other words, it lacks peaks and valleys.

Generally speaking, the cast members milk every moment. It is stacked with quality singers and not just in solo performance. So, too, do they shine in the small and large ensemble forms. The ending of Act I, "Be a Lion", is a brilliant exhibition of talent for the 4 main players, that being Dorothy and the gang. All that being said, across the board there is room for growth in their acting abilities. It was rather clear that vocal prowess was given deferential treatment in the casting room. Kyla Jade as Evillene is one such performer who is equipped with a beautiful voice, but left something to be desired in her characterization.

Evenso, there were those who achieved the right level of balance between singing, acting, and dancing. Chief among them is D. Jerome as the Tinman. Jerome is certainly a triple threat, but I think how he uses his skills is the most impressive. His take on the role is endearing and inviting. He is rather lovable in the role of someone who is allegedly in need of a heart. The contrast of the character's given circumstances versus his portrayal work together in perfect balance. I wasn't immediately sold on Elijah Ahmad Lewis as the Scarecrow but as the show progresses, Lewis doesn't let up on his level of exaggeration which ultimately works in his favor and that of the character. By the time we meet the rest of Dorothy's squad, I grew to appreciate they way Scarecrow molds together with his friends into a single unit while Lewis remains individually unforgettable.

Cal Mitchell makes his permanent debut as the Lion having understudied the role for the incomparable Mykal Kilgore. Admittedly, I was super excited to see Kilgore in the program, but let down by the insert stating Mitchell is now indelibly in the role. Mitchell effortlessly removed any amount of sadness. He is the comedic relief in a show that doesn't altogether need one, and yet he proves essential. His charisma truly knows no bounds, nor does his vocal talent. Alan Mingo Jr. as the titular Wiz offers a glimpse of a man behind the curtain that is - I don't know, sinister isn't the right word, but perhaps vain or egocentric? The Wiz is certainly in it for himself and Mingo Jr. capitalizes on that idea in all the right ways. You love to hate him and you hate to love him. There is something in his portrayal that reminded me of some real life celebrity figures. Part of me wants to ask, "Are you channeling __________ in your performance?" All that is to say, Mingo Jr. offers the audience a multi-layered portrayal.

Dana Cimone as Dorothy is something of an enigma. At first, I kind of felt her characterization of the role to be rather adolescent compared to her voice and physical appearance. But while lingering on that thought, I wonder if perhaps part of that is the point? Dorothy's position in the show is one of growth so it makes sense that we would follow along her journey from where it started to how it ends. Moreso, there is a long, tumultuous history regarding the adultification of young Black girls so maybe my thoughts are subliminally rooted in that history. Regardless, Cimone is an extraordinary talent, committed not only to her performance but her skills as a thespian.



The various Oz properties are once again having their moment in the sun. Of course, Wicked continues to make waves both on stage and on the silver screen. But The Wiz continues to take up space in celebration of Black culture right from the core. I can't think of a single other tale where the spin-offs are as beloved as the original. I'm not sure I have the answer as to why this story resonates beyond my own musings, but the fact of the matter is that it is not only generational, but deeply impactful to various pockets of society.

Reader Reviews