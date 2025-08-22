Performance Now Theatre Company Brings Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID to the Lakewood Cultural Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performance Now Theatre Company will present Disney's The Little Mermaid September 5 – 21 at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $33 ($5 service fee included) and are available online or by calling 303-987-7845.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages.

Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

The cast features Samantha Garvey as Ariel, Gavin Juckette as Prince Eric, Mosés Brown as Sebastian, Lindsey Kinney as Ursula, Any Sievers as King Triton, and 19 additional talented singers and actors.