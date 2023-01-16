Opera Steamboat Announces 2023 Season, Pivot To Paying Opera Artist Institute Participants

Steamboat Springs, CO. Opera Steamboat announces its 2023 season, with performances of Giacomo Puccini's Gianni Schicchi running in repertory with Missy Mazzoli's Proving Up from August 5th to August 13th. Under the leadership of Interim Executive and Artistic Director Ben Robinson, the company is also pivoting to its first-ever season where all participants in its Opera Artist Institute will be paid.

"The pivot to a system that pays all artists is a critical step in Opera Steamboat's strategic plan," says Robinson. "Creating a program environment that helps develop careers for emerging professional singers requires a commitment to a professional and artistically bountiful operating plan. I'm proud of this company and its Board of Directors for building a training program that allows Opera Artist Institute singers and pianists to work as peers alongside their mentors and coaches." The deadline to apply for the 2023 Opera Artist Institute is February 3, 2023.

Opera Steamboat's mainstage productions will be presented at the renowned Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School & Camp. Other concerts and events will be held around Steamboat Springs and other venues throughout Routt County. With both productions running on two consecutive weekends at the beginning of August, audiences can see both shows while experiencing the full breadth of the dynamic arts scene in Steamboat Springs, ranked as one of the Top 40 Most Arts-Vibrant Cities in the United States by SMU DataArts.

Season information, tickets, and information on the Opera Artist Institute and application can be found at www.operasteamboat.org.