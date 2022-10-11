OpenStage Theatre Brings CABARET to Fort Collins

OpenStage Theatre & Company will present the first show of its fabulous 50th Essential Season, Cabaret, Book by Joe Masteroff, Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, Music by John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb, and Directed by Kenny Moten. The Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre will transform into the tantalizing Kit Kat Klub, as a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret.

With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer who newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. The musical depicts Weimar-era Berlin during this chaotic interwar period as a carnival of debauchery and despair inhabited by desperate people who are unaware of the national catastrophe that awaits them.

Cabaret plays from October 29 through November 26. All performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday start at 7:30 pm. Our matinee performances on Sunday start at 2:00 pm. Visit www.openstagecabaret.com for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator performance, a pay-what-you-can performance, and FAB Friday, which includes a free beer compliments of Odell Brewing Company.

CONTENT WARNING: Adult themes and situations. Questions about content? Contact OpenStage at 970.484.5237.

Tickets for Cabaret are $19-$47. Tickets are available online at www.opentagecabaret.com or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730. The box office is open 12 pm-6 pm Tuesday-Saturday.

