One Woman Show TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS Coming to the Vintage Theatre

Vintage Theatre Productions presents "The Twelve Dates of Christmas," a one-woman show starring Emily Ellet, December 3 through December 26. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays 18 at 2:30 p.m. Additional performances are Monday, December 6 and Thursday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 11 at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Tickets ranging from $20 - $34 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

After seeing her fiancée kiss another woman at the televised Thanksgiving Day Parade, Mary's life falls apart - just in time for the holidays. Over the next year, she stumbles back into the dating world, where "romance" ranges from weird and creepy to absurd and comical. It seems nothing can help Mary's growing cynicism, until the charm and innocence of a five-year-old boy unexpectedly brings a new outlook on life and love?

Emily Ellet is a Denver-based, SAG/AFTRA, award-winning actor, singer, and audiobook narrator and the winner of the final MetroStar Talent Challenge cabaret competition at the Metropolitan Room in New York City.

Emily was also the original Cat in the critically acclaimed production of Stephen Schwartz's "Magic To Do" on the Ruby Princess cruise ship. She has appeared off-Broadway and regionally with such companies as Reduxion Theatre Company, Vital Theatre Company, Oklahoma City Theatre Company, and the Oklahoma City Philharmonic and has toured with her own show, "Shining, Shimmering, Splendid!". She has studied with Craig Carnelia, DB Bonds, Matt Farnsworth, and Sally Wilfert. She is also a prolific audio book narrator, with over 400 titles recorded.​ Her New York City cabaret debut, "Uncharted," received critical praise from both Cabaret Scenes and BistroAwards.com.

Emily is a proud member of P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization providing scholarships to enable women across the world to pursue their educational goals.