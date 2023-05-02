Nominations Announced For State-Wide High School Musical Bobby G Awards
Nominations have been announced for the ninth annual Bobby G Awards by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA). The event will be hosted by 2019 Bobby G Lead Actress Abby Linderman and held at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on May 18, 2023.
This year, adjudicators evaluated 50 participating productions in 20 different counties in Colorado. Over 4,000 students were adjudicated, 750 of which participated in workshops held by DCPA Teaching Artists. Out of those 50 participating schools, 31 received nominations.
The Bobby G Awards are a state-wide high school musical theatre program that recognizes Colorado students and educators in the areas of performance, design, direction, choreography, musical direction, orchestration, stage management, technical production, and overall production excellence. The awards ceremony serves as an opportunity for the DCPA to honor Colorado musical theatre programs and for students to celebrate and support each other.
The winners of the Bobby G Outstanding Lead Performer awards will represent Colorado in a week-long series of intensive workshops with industry professionals in preparation for the highly anticipated Jimmy Awards on Broadway. The national ceremony will take place on June 26 at the Minskoff Theatre, hosted by stage and screen star Corbin Bleu.
At the 2022 Jimmy Awards, Colorado's Lead Actor representative, Thomas Beeker, was selected as a Top Eight Finalist out of 92 participants and received a $3,000 scholarship.
More details about the Jimmy Awards can be found at jimmyawards.com. For more information on the Bobby G Awards, visit the DCPA NewsCenter.
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is one of the largest non-profit theatre organizations in the nation, presenting Broadway tours and producing theatre, cabaret, musicals, and innovative, immersive plays. In its 2021/22 season, the DCPA engaged with more than 703,000 visitors, generating a $203 million economic impact in ticket sales alone.
Nominations 2023 Bobby G Awards
Outstanding Achievement in Hair & Make-Up Design
Lauren Gentry & Ansley Irrgang
The Addams Family
Liberty High School
Ray Johnson, Saleem Matra & Holley Winbourn
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Mountain View High School
Willow Stephenson
The Addams Family
The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School
Liz Barrios, Starnia Bleus, Juli Davis & Paloma Paz
Tarzan The Musical
Regis Jesuit High School
The Addams Family
ThunderRidge High School
Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design
Jane Archuleta, Jason Clinesmith & Frankie Ruiz
Chicago: Teen Edition
Brighton High School
Molly Arndt & Taylor Dykstra
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Castle View High School
Cole Emarine & Anna Katherine Mier
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Erie High School
Lyn Michels, Alexa Schwartz & Stephanie Vitulli
Little Shop of Horrors
Skyview Academy High School
Sarah Duncan & Katie Sokald
The Addams Family
ThunderRidge High School
Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design
Lucas Bean & Jemma Wayne
Bright Star
Fossil Ridge High School
Athena Pierson & Theo Tran
Something Rotten
Lakewood High School
Tyler Jackson & Avi Jeremiah
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Montezuma-Cortez High School
Ella Neislet, Kajsa Oresjo & Iralynn Thompson
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Mountain View High School
Nathan Aragon, Eden Kartchner & Julie Weber
Legally Blonde: The Musical
Prairie View High School
Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design
Cruz Colvig, Ayana Glass & Benjamin Hinkley
Anastasia The Musical
Durango High School
Ari Moll, Mackenzie Ross, Jorryn Strah & Scott Wright
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Erie High School
Natalie Kowalski & Aimee Winsor
The Addams Family
Liberty High School
Jonathan Sandner, Lily Sandner & Nicholaus Sandner
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Montezuma-Cortez High School
Lyric Bishop, Kaiya Brown, Paige Ioerger & Jason Watkins
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Niwot High School
Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Castle View High School
SpongeBob The Musical
Fort Collins High School
Bright Star
Fossil Ridge High School
Something Rotten
Lakewood High School
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Mountain View High School
Outstanding Performance by a Chorus
Newsies
Central High School
Something Rotten
Lakewood High School
Urinetown
Overland High School
The Addams Family
ThunderRidge High School
Chicago: Teen Edition
Windsor High School
Outstanding Achievement in Musical Direction
Jay McGuffin, Heath Walter & Rochelle Walter
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Castle View High School
Bri McCormick & Nate Wambolt
Bright Star
Fossil Ridge High School
Chad Clark & Bryce Melaragno
Something Rotten
Lakewood High School
Becca Klock & Josh Muller
The Addams Family
The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School
Jerrod Griebel, Meghan Muñoz & Amy Murphy
Chicago: Teen Edition
Windsor High School
Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
Angie Dryer
Something Rotten
Lakewood High School
Mallory Barnhart & Becca Greer
Cinderella: Broadway Edition
Lutheran High School
Tobi Johnson-Compton & Natalie Burl Maxwell
Urinetown
Overland High School
Remy Fenske & Ella Brousseau
The Addams Family
ThunderRidge High School
Candace Martinez, Susan Wildman, Mia Walters & Joy Perry-Grice
Chicago: Teen Edition
Windsor High School
Outstanding Achievement in Stage Management
Amelia Mindlin-Leitner
Man of La Mancha
Cherry Creek High School
Espen Erling
Xanadu
Heritage High School
Belle Shand
Big Fish
Ponderosa High School
Chris Zigan
SpongeBob The Musical
Riverdale Ridge High School
Brooklyn Spengler
Little Shop of Horrors
Vista PEAK Preparatory
Robert & Judi Newman Rising Star
Foster Walter
Narrator; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Castle View High School
Camryn Leistico
Crutchie; Newsies
Central High School
Jonathan Sandner
Benjamin; Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Montezuma-Cortez High School
Elliet Johnson
Pugsley Addams; The Addams Family
The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School
Lexy Haugen
Pugsley Addams; The Addams Family
ThunderRidge High School
Outstanding Achievement in Direction
Amanda Meltzer
Newsies
Central High School
Tami LoSasso & Sophia Navarro
Something Rotten
Lakewood High School
Andy Ray
Urinetown
Overland High School
TJ Thomas
The Drowsy Chaperone
Ralston Valley High School
Kylene Hurley & MacKenzie Lewis
The Addams Family
ThunderRidge High School
Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical
Newsies
Central High School
Bright Star
Fossil Ridge High School
Something Rotten
Lakewood High School
Urinetown
Overland High School
The Addams Family
Thunder Ridge High School
Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role
Ryan Lie
Padre; Man of La Mancha
Cherry Creek High School
Tass Rabillard
Hedy LaRue; How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Erie High School
Michael LoSasso
Nostradamus; Something Rotten
Lakewood High School
Alia Thorn
Roz Keith; 9 to 5 The Musical
George Washington High School
Ryan Kleim
Sebastian; Cinderella: Broadway Edition
Lutheran High School
Suzie Matlock
Lavender; Matilda: The Musical
Poudre High School
Simeon Erlandson
Frank; Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Montezuma-Cortez High School
Mrs. Tottendale; The Drowsy Chaperone
Ralston Valley High School
Jackson Coleman
Amos Calloway; Big Fish
Ponderosa High School
Jada Smith-Lopez
Ronette; Little Shop of Horrors
Vista PEAK Preparatory
Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role
Blythe Lockwood
Alice Murphy; Bright Star
Arvada West High School
Evan McKercher
J. Pierrepont Finch; How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Erie High School
Camille Nugent
Alice Murphy; Bright Star
Fossil Ridge High School
Cooper Hand
Billy Cane; Bright Star
Fossil Ridge High School
Ella; Cinderella: Broadway Edition
Lutheran High School
Connor O'Brian
Shakespeare; Something Rotten
Lakewood High School
Juliette Molina
Belle; Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Niwot High School
Ethan Hoover
Nick Bottom; Something Rotten
Lakewood High School
Ariel; Disney's The Little Mermaid
Palmer Ridge High School
Mark Gomez
Gomez Addams; The Addams Family
The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School
Special Achievement Award Recipients
Outstanding Special Achievement in Parental Support
Mark Leistico
Newsies
Central High School
Outstanding Special Achievement in Student Leadership
Genesis (Gen) Ruano
RENT
Hinkley High School
Outstanding Special Achievement in Community Leadership
Nicholaus Sandner
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Montezuma-Cortez High School