Nominations Announced For State-Wide High School Musical Bobby G Awards

Nominations have been announced for the ninth annual Bobby G Awards by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA). The event will be hosted by 2019 Bobby G Lead Actress Abby Linderman and held at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on May 18, 2023.

This year, adjudicators evaluated 50 participating productions in 20 different counties in Colorado. Over 4,000 students were adjudicated, 750 of which participated in workshops held by DCPA Teaching Artists. Out of those 50 participating schools, 31 received nominations.

The Bobby G Awards are a state-wide high school musical theatre program that recognizes Colorado students and educators in the areas of performance, design, direction, choreography, musical direction, orchestration, stage management, technical production, and overall production excellence. The awards ceremony serves as an opportunity for the DCPA to honor Colorado musical theatre programs and for students to celebrate and support each other.

The winners of the Bobby G Outstanding Lead Performer awards will represent Colorado in a week-long series of intensive workshops with industry professionals in preparation for the highly anticipated Jimmy Awards on Broadway. The national ceremony will take place on June 26 at the Minskoff Theatre, hosted by stage and screen star Corbin Bleu.

At the 2022 Jimmy Awards, Colorado's Lead Actor representative, Thomas Beeker, was selected as a Top Eight Finalist out of 92 participants and received a $3,000 scholarship.

More details about the Jimmy Awards can be found at jimmyawards.com. For more information on the Bobby G Awards, visit the DCPA NewsCenter.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is one of the largest non-profit theatre organizations in the nation, presenting Broadway tours and producing theatre, cabaret, musicals, and innovative, immersive plays. In its 2021/22 season, the DCPA engaged with more than 703,000 visitors, generating a $203 million economic impact in ticket sales alone.

Nominations 2023 Bobby G Awards

Outstanding Achievement in Hair & Make-Up Design

Lauren Gentry & Ansley Irrgang

The Addams Family

Liberty High School

Ray Johnson, Saleem Matra & Holley Winbourn

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Mountain View High School

Willow Stephenson

The Addams Family

The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School

Liz Barrios, Starnia Bleus, Juli Davis & Paloma Paz

Tarzan The Musical

Regis Jesuit High School

Sarah Duncan

The Addams Family

ThunderRidge High School

Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design

Jane Archuleta, Jason Clinesmith & Frankie Ruiz

Chicago: Teen Edition

Brighton High School

Molly Arndt & Taylor Dykstra

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Castle View High School

Cole Emarine & Anna Katherine Mier

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Erie High School

Lyn Michels, Alexa Schwartz & Stephanie Vitulli

Little Shop of Horrors

Skyview Academy High School

Sarah Duncan & Katie Sokald

The Addams Family

ThunderRidge High School

Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design

Lucas Bean & Jemma Wayne

Bright Star

Fossil Ridge High School

Athena Pierson & Theo Tran

Something Rotten

Lakewood High School

Tyler Jackson & Avi Jeremiah

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Montezuma-Cortez High School

Ella Neislet, Kajsa Oresjo & Iralynn Thompson

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Mountain View High School

Nathan Aragon, Eden Kartchner & Julie Weber

Legally Blonde: The Musical

Prairie View High School

Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design

Cruz Colvig, Ayana Glass & Benjamin Hinkley

Anastasia The Musical

Durango High School

Ari Moll, Mackenzie Ross, Jorryn Strah & Scott Wright

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Erie High School

Natalie Kowalski & Aimee Winsor

The Addams Family

Liberty High School

Jonathan Sandner, Lily Sandner & Nicholaus Sandner

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Montezuma-Cortez High School

Lyric Bishop, Kaiya Brown, Paige Ioerger & Jason Watkins

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Niwot High School

Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Castle View High School

SpongeBob The Musical

Fort Collins High School

Bright Star

Fossil Ridge High School

Something Rotten

Lakewood High School

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Mountain View High School

Outstanding Performance by a Chorus

Newsies

Central High School

Something Rotten

Lakewood High School

Urinetown

Overland High School

The Addams Family

ThunderRidge High School

Chicago: Teen Edition

Windsor High School

Outstanding Achievement in Musical Direction

Jay McGuffin, Heath Walter & Rochelle Walter

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Castle View High School

Bri McCormick & Nate Wambolt

Bright Star

Fossil Ridge High School

Chad Clark & Bryce Melaragno

Something Rotten

Lakewood High School

Becca Klock & Josh Muller

The Addams Family

The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School

Jerrod Griebel, Meghan Muñoz & Amy Murphy

Chicago: Teen Edition

Windsor High School

Outstanding Achievement in Choreography

Angie Dryer

Something Rotten

Lakewood High School

Mallory Barnhart & Becca Greer

Cinderella: Broadway Edition

Lutheran High School

Tobi Johnson-Compton & Natalie Burl Maxwell

Urinetown

Overland High School

Remy Fenske & Ella Brousseau

The Addams Family

ThunderRidge High School

Candace Martinez, Susan Wildman, Mia Walters & Joy Perry-Grice

Chicago: Teen Edition

Windsor High School

Outstanding Achievement in Stage Management

Amelia Mindlin-Leitner

Man of La Mancha

Cherry Creek High School

Espen Erling

Xanadu

Heritage High School

Belle Shand

Big Fish

Ponderosa High School

Chris Zigan

SpongeBob The Musical

Riverdale Ridge High School

Brooklyn Spengler

Little Shop of Horrors

Vista PEAK Preparatory

Robert & Judi Newman Rising Star

Foster Walter

Narrator; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Castle View High School

Camryn Leistico

Crutchie; Newsies

Central High School

Jonathan Sandner

Benjamin; Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Montezuma-Cortez High School

Elliet Johnson

Pugsley Addams; The Addams Family

The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School

Lexy Haugen

Pugsley Addams; The Addams Family

ThunderRidge High School

Outstanding Achievement in Direction

Amanda Meltzer

Newsies

Central High School

Tami LoSasso & Sophia Navarro

Something Rotten

Lakewood High School

Andy Ray

Urinetown

Overland High School

TJ Thomas

The Drowsy Chaperone

Ralston Valley High School

Kylene Hurley & MacKenzie Lewis

The Addams Family

ThunderRidge High School

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

Newsies

Central High School

Bright Star

Fossil Ridge High School

Something Rotten

Lakewood High School

Urinetown

Overland High School

The Addams Family

Thunder Ridge High School

Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role

Ryan Lie

Padre; Man of La Mancha

Cherry Creek High School

Tass Rabillard

Hedy LaRue; How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Erie High School

Michael LoSasso

Nostradamus; Something Rotten

Lakewood High School

Alia Thorn

Roz Keith; 9 to 5 The Musical

George Washington High School

Ryan Kleim

Sebastian; Cinderella: Broadway Edition

Lutheran High School

Suzie Matlock

Lavender; Matilda: The Musical

Poudre High School

Simeon Erlandson

Frank; Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Montezuma-Cortez High School

Maya Thomas

Mrs. Tottendale; The Drowsy Chaperone

Ralston Valley High School

Jackson Coleman

Amos Calloway; Big Fish

Ponderosa High School

Jada Smith-Lopez

Ronette; Little Shop of Horrors

Vista PEAK Preparatory

Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role

Blythe Lockwood

Alice Murphy; Bright Star

Arvada West High School

Evan McKercher

J. Pierrepont Finch; How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Erie High School

Camille Nugent

Alice Murphy; Bright Star

Fossil Ridge High School

Cooper Hand

Billy Cane; Bright Star

Fossil Ridge High School

Rebekah Jacobs

Ella; Cinderella: Broadway Edition

Lutheran High School

Connor O'Brian

Shakespeare; Something Rotten

Lakewood High School

Juliette Molina

Belle; Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Niwot High School

Ethan Hoover

Nick Bottom; Something Rotten

Lakewood High School

Georgia Lawrence

Ariel; Disney's The Little Mermaid

Palmer Ridge High School

Mark Gomez

Gomez Addams; The Addams Family

The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School

Special Achievement Award Recipients

Outstanding Special Achievement in Parental Support

Mark Leistico

Newsies

Central High School

Outstanding Special Achievement in Student Leadership

Genesis (Gen) Ruano

RENT

Hinkley High School

Outstanding Special Achievement in Community Leadership

Nicholaus Sandner

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Montezuma-Cortez High School