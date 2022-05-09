Neal Brennan Brings UNACCEPTABLE to Comedy Works Larimer Square, June 30 - July 2

Comedy Works has announced that Neal Brennan will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Three-time Emmy nominated writer, director, producer, and stand-up comedian Neal Brennan has become a force in the comedy world. Brennan is known for co-creating and co-writing the Comedy Central series Chappelle's Show.

Currently touring his second one-man show Neal Brennan: Unacceptable, Neal's critically acclaimed first off-Broadway one-man show 3 Mics was taped as a stand-up special premiered on Netflix. Neal is a writer, Creative Consultant, and on-air correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He served as Executive Producer on Chris Rock's latest stand-up special Chris Rock: Tamborine and as Director on comedian Michelle Wolf's recent HBO special Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady.

Neal's half-hour special premiered on Netflix as part of their global stand-up comedy series Comedians of the World. Neal's first hour stand-up special Women and Black Dudes, which he also directed, premiered on Comedy Central and was named one of the 10 Best Stand-up Specials of 2014 by Paste Magazine. His half hour stand-up special premiered on the network's series The Half Hours. Neal directed several sketches on Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer, as well as episodes of FOX's The Mindy Project and New Girl. He also wrote with Seth Meyers on The ESPY Awards and his White House Correspondents Dinner speech in 2011. Brennan has done stand-up on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Conan, Last Call with Carson Daly, and Lopez Tonight.

Neal received three Emmy nomination Neal co-created for his works on Comedy Central's legendary Chappelle's Show; one for directing, one for writing, and one for producing. Also with Chappelle, Neal co-wrote the stoner cult classic film Half Baked. He went on to direct the feature film The Goods and appeared as an actor in the feature film Get Him To The Greek.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.