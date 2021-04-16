Marco Robinson & Adriane Leigh Robinson, and Sheryl McCallum to Perform at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts will offer four outdoor concerts under the glass at the Denver Performing Arts Complex slated for May 15 & 16 and June 5. These open-air, socially-distanced concerts will feature entertainment, grab-and-go snacks from Prelude + Post and a cash bar.

BROADWAY YESTERDAY AND TODAY - Starring Marco Robinson & Adriane Leigh Robinson with members of the Colorado Symphony

May 15 and 16 at 6pm

Local married performers Marco Robinson and Adriane Leigh Robinson, accompanied by a string quartet from the Colorado Symphony, will perform a selection of contemporary and classic Broadway showtunes. Denver audiences will remember Adriane from her role as Casey in DCPA Cabaret's First Date while Marco has been seen as Sonny in Xanadu (DCPA Cabaret), Eddie in The Wild Party and JC in This is Modern Art (DCPA Off-Center). This concert is performed in partnership with the Colorado Symphony.

AN EVENING OF JAZZ with Sheryl McCallum

June 5 at 3pm and 6:30pm

Stage and TV performer Sheryl McCallum will perform an intimate evening of jazz standards accompanied by a four-piece band. A Denver native, Sheryl has performed everywhere from Disney's The Lion King on Broadway to Xanadu (DCPA Cabaret), Oklahoma! (DCPA Theatre Company) and The Wild Party (DCPA Off-Center).

Concert tickets are sold by table with the option of 2, 3 or 4 seats per table. Groups should make advance arrangements to purchase all tickets in one transaction to guarantee being seated together. Tables will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of individual tickets will also be available. Tickets are currently on sale at denvercenter.org.

COVID PROTOCOLS

The DCPA continues to implement health and safety procedures in accordance with city and state COVID-19 re-opening guidelines and recommendations from the CDC to help protect visitors, volunteers and staff.

TICKET ADVISORY

Please be advised that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts - denvercenter.org - is the ONLY authorized ticket provider for the DCPA's Outdoor Cabaret Concerts in Denver.