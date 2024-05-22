Lauren Hance to Bring One-Woman Show HOLY O to the 2024 Denver Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lauren Hance, Colorado native and now Houston-based playwright and actress, brings her award-winning immersive one-woman show Holy O to the 2024 Denver Fringe Festival, June 6-9.

"The show is a cross between Fleabag and The Vagina Monologues. It's for audiences who are up for something playful, heartwarming, and experimental," says director and developer Amelia Peterson.

Holy O is a solo comedy performance where the audience becomes part of the play directly from their seats. Main character Vera contemplates becoming a nun, but can't let go of her vibrators. Her situation is complicated by the onset of rapturous prayers leading the audience to step into the role of advice-giving "saints."

As Vera's story unfolds, it intertwines with choose-your-own-adventure stories that explore the connection of body, spirit, and sexuality. Along the way, the audience helps Vera make some of the biggest decisions of her life, starting with what shirt to wear.

Co-Director Cathy Lam-Patrie emphasizes that, "This play offers not only a safe space to listen to the stories of women, but also a chance to reimagine a world of honesty, intimacy, and hope." Holy O received a "Best of Fringe" award by DC Theatre Arts and was described by reviewer Ari Rogers as "a deeply moving, uniquely intimate, and spiritual exploration of sexuality."

Holy O is an official selection of the Denver Fringe Festival and plays at Big Up Studios, 3410 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205. Showtimes are as follows:

Performance Details:

Thursday, June 6 @ 8:00p

Friday, June 7 @ 9:30p

Sunday, June 9 @ 5:30p

TICKETS are on sale at Denver Fringe and are $15.

About Lauren Hance, Amelia Peterson, Cathy Lam-Patrie and Holy O Awards

Lauren Hance's work has been produced from coast to coast, and her career encompasses most areas of theatre including acting, improvisation, directing, producing, and playwrighting. She produces and hosts the podcast What the Fringe?!

Amelia Peterson has spent the majority of her career working with budding playwrights presenting at festivals, such as the Kennedy Center's Page to Stage Festival and the New York International Fringe Festival.

Cathy Lam-Patrie is an internationally recognized producer from Hong Kong devoted to advancing work focused on justice. In 2023 she received the Edinburgh Fringe First Award for "A Funeral for my Friend who is Still Alive."

Holy O Awards: DC Theater Arts awarded 5/5 Stars and "Best of Fringe" in 2023; Official selection of Denver Fringe 2024, Rochester Fringe 2024, Capital Fringe 2023, Omaha Fringe 2023, Vancouver Fringe 2023, Solofest 2022.

