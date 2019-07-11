LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Opens Tomorrow July 12 At Theatre Aspen

Theatre Aspen (Jed Bernstein, Producing Director) continues its 36th Season with Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's, sci-fi musical-hit, Little Shop of Horrors, which officially opens tomorrow, Friday, July 12 at 7:30pm at the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park (470 Rio Grande Place).

The company of Little Shop of Horrors includes Travis Anderson (Wino/Puppeteer), Galyana Castillo (Crystal), Ray DeMattis (Mr. Mushnik), Rosharra Francis (Ronnette), Dion Grier (Audrey II), Jordan Grubb (Seymour), Alisha Jury (Chiffon), Julie Kavanagh (Audrey), and Tony Roach (Orin Scrivello, et al).

Directed by two-time 2018 Henry Award nominee and Carbonell Award winner Mark Martino, who returns to Theatre Aspen for his 11th season, the creative team of Little Shop of Horrors includes Eric Alsford (Music Director), Markas Henry (Scenic Designer), Kevin Brainerd (Costume Designer), Aaron Spivey (Lighting Designer), David Thomas (Sound Designer), and Diana Ben-Kiki (Hair & Wig Designer).

Little Shop of Horrors presents the tale of Seymour Krelborn and his discovery of an out-of-this-world plant breed with a taste for blood. The musical debuted Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before transferring to the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway, where it enjoyed a five-year run, won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, and has been entertaining audiences worldwide ever since.

The Theatre Aspen main-stage season continues this summer with Yasmina Reza's Tony Award-winning comedy God of Carnage, which begins performances Wednesday, July 17. Tickets can be purchased at the Theatre Aspen Box Office, now open at the Hurst Theatre, by calling 970.300.4474, or online at TheatreAspen.org

Since 1983, Theatre Aspen has been rekindling a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season at Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals, complemented by an assortment of community events including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive summer Apprentice program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. To learn more about Theatre Aspen visit TheatreAspen.org or by phone at 970.925.9313.





