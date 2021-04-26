LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Series Continues With MIND CONTROL, APOPHENIA and More

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Once a month on Zoom Almost Adults has been presenting a series of LGBTQ+ short play reading programs bringing together talent and audiences from all over the world.

These events will be livestreamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre or by emailing writingcoachsf@gmail.com to receive the Zoom info.

This will be a 90-minute event to include a talkback after the readings.

Program info is as follows:

Mind Control by Debbie Landeman, Directed by Rayne Smith (Dallas, TX) with Juliana Lischio (Chicaco IL), and Griffin Lockette (New York, NY). Gwen convinces her roommate Rob that he will be able to engage in taboo activity with the use of his mind. And while Gwen and Rob experiment with their minds, Rob's girlfriend Melissa is asleep in the next room.

Apophenia by Bill Crouch (New York, NY), Directed by Cedric Hill (NJ), with Tulsi McDaniels (Chicago, IL), Jonathan Wong Frye (New York, NY), and Adian Chapman (Richmond, Virginia)

Someone is leaving Red Delicious apples on Ned's desk at school (and no one's fessing up.) Archer's leaving soon for his life back in New York City, but with the recent death of Ned's husband, Archer wonders if his departure is a sound idea.

Twenty Years by Candace Perry, Directed by Duchess Dale (Santa Fe, NM) with Griffin Lockette, Doug Brandt (Albuquerque, NM), Jonathan Wong Frye (New York, NY), and Zoe Margolis (Dallas, TX). Ruth and Angie are a lesbian couple who answer an ad in a newspaper from Ralph and Gerald, a gay couple who are looking for two women to help them co-parent.

Gayer Than Laughter by Felix Racelis (Los Angeles, CA)

With Marty Madden (Santa Fe, NM) with Kyle Mercer (New York, NY)

A middle-aged gay man extends a special invitation to an older gay friend who's fallen on hard times. It's harder than he ever imagined.