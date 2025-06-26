Josh Blue Brings His Berserker Tour to Comedy Works South at the Landmark in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works will welcome back stand-up sensation Josh Blue for two performances on Saturday, July 5 at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Josh Blue rose to national fame after winning Last Comic Standing in 2006 and has since become a touring powerhouse, performing over 200 shows each year across the globe. Known for his sharp wit and unique perspective, Josh has continued to break barriers and challenge stereotypes about disability through his comedy. His dynamic, ever-evolving act and quick improvisational skills ensure that no two shows are ever the same.

In 2018, Josh brought down the house on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed at the William H. Macy Gala at Montreal's prestigious Just for Laughs Festival. He closed out the year by recording his fifth hour-long special, Broccoli, at his home club—Comedy Works in Denver. In 2021, after finishing in the top three on America’s Got Talent, he launched his As NOT Seen on TV Tour to widespread acclaim.

Outside of comedy, Josh is a former Paralympian, having represented the United States in seven-a-side soccer at the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens. He lives in Denver with his son and daughter, continuing to balance fatherhood and life on the road.

For fans looking to make a night of it, enjoy preferred seating at the show when you dine at Lucy Restaurant before the performance. Reservations can be made at LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.

Showtimes are at 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM, with tickets priced at $30. Advance tickets are available now at ComedyWorks.com.

