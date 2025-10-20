 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Jim Norton to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square in October

Performances will take place on October 24 and 25.

By: Oct. 20, 2025
Jim Norton to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square in October Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Jim Norton will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on Friday, October 24 and Saturday, October 25.

Jim Norton is a stand-up comedian, radio host, actor, and a twice NY Times bestselling author. He hosts the podcast Jim Norton Can't Save You, as well as Sword Fight, the latter of which he co-hosts with his wife Nikki.

His comedy specials can be seen on Netﬂix, MAX, Hulu, and Amazon. In addition to his stand-up specials, he has released 8 comedy albums. Throughout his career, he has made multiple appearances on late-night talk shows and has appeared in several TV shows and ﬁlms, including Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.

A longtime fan of mixed martial arts, Jim is also the co-host of the ofﬁcial podcast of the UFC, UFC Unﬁltered with Jim Norton & Matt Serra. He lives in New York City.



Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Denver News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Book of Mormon
84 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Punch
24 ratings

Punch
The Lion King
88 ratings

The Lion King
Hell's Kitchen
61 ratings

Hell's Kitchen

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos