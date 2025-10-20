Jim Norton to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square in October

Performances will take place on October 24 and 25.
Jim Norton will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on Friday, October 24 and Saturday, October 25.
Jim Norton is a stand-up comedian, radio host, actor, and a twice NY Times bestselling author. He hosts the podcast Jim Norton Can't Save You, as well as Sword Fight, the latter of which he co-hosts with his wife Nikki.
His comedy specials can be seen on Netﬂix, MAX, Hulu, and Amazon. In addition to his stand-up specials, he has released 8 comedy albums. Throughout his career, he has made multiple appearances on late-night talk shows and has appeared in several TV shows and ﬁlms, including Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.
A longtime fan of mixed martial arts, Jim is also the co-host of the ofﬁcial podcast of the UFC, UFC Unﬁltered with Jim Norton & Matt Serra. He lives in New York City.
Videos