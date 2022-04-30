Jessica Kirson Comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Jessica Kirson is a powerhouse on stage. She's a hilariously relatable performer of sheer silliness, vulnerability and ridiculous characters. Her countless comedic character videos have racked up over 50 million views on social media. Her audience is multigenerational, creating an excuse for large groups of friends and families to spend a night out together. In an era where only 10% of all touring comedians are female, Jessica stands out as one of the strongest comedians regardless of gender.

Jessica produced FX's Hysterical, a feature-length documentary that premiered at SXSW 2021. Her one-hour special, Talking to Myself, was executive produced by Bill Burr and debuted on Comedy Central. She is a regular on This Week at the Comedy Cellar and has appeared on The Tonight Show, The View, HBO's Crashing, and Kevin Can Wait. She also acted in and served as a consultant, producer, and writer on the Robert De Niro film The Comedian.

Most recently, Jessica's highly anticipated prank call album titled The Call Girls, also featuring Rachel Feinstein, was released. Jessica's characters are coming to life in her new podcast, Disgusting Hawk with rave reviews. Through her Relatively Sane podcast, Jessica has interviewed the likes of Bill Burr, Jim Gaffigan, and Rosie O'Donnell.

She was awarded "Best Female Comic" by the MAC association in New York City and received the prestigious Nightlife Award for "Best Stand-up Comedian." In her spare time, Jessica is a regular contributor to The Howard Stern Show, where she produces and stars in prank calls for the program.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Jessica Kirson will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, May 12 / 7:30 PM / $16.00

Friday, May 13 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, May 14 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com. Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant. For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.